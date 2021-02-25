Jennifer Aniston is reportedly in a relationship with a mysterious new man!

General alert! Jennifer Aniston would be in a relationship again. A source close to the star confirmed the news for “In Touch.”

Jennifer Aniston wouldn’t be a heart to take! According to the website “In Touch”, the actress would indeed be in a relationship.

In addition to her film career, Jennifer Aniston’s private life has always intrigued the media! His relationship with Brad Pitt will have fascinated his fans, but also the tabloids for several years.

But in 2005, thunderbolt in Hollywood! The actor decides to end their marriage to live out his love affair with Angelina Jolie.

This sudden breakup will make the headline press’s greasy cabbages for many weeks. Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Aniston will have a hard time recovering. We understand that!

For her part, she will have a short romance with comedian Vince Vaughn. But also the singer John Mayer.

After a long history of love affairs, Jennifer Aniston will find love again in the arms of Justin Theroux. In 2015, the two stars unite in a small committee in their sublime house of Bel-Air.

But three years later, they decided to split up. But to this day, the two exes still have a good relationship.

Since then, nothing has leaked! And his love situation is often the target of many rumors.

But there is nothing concrete! In addition, the actress does everything to preserve her secret garden. But last I heard, she wouldn’t be a heart to take.

JENNIFER ANISTON AS A COUPLE: HER BABY WOULD BE AMAZING!

According to a source close to Jennifer Aniston, the “Friends” star has indeed found love again. It is also the site “In Touch” that collected in excluding his words.

“They have a ton of things in common. It’s down-to-earth, beautiful, “ entrusted the informant. But also “He makes her laugh. And makes her feel safe. She trusts him.”

The identity of his new baby has not yet been revealed. No doubt we will know more soon!

On a daily basis, some Jennifer Aniston fans are hoping for a comeback with Brad Pitt. Freshly separated from Angelina Jolie, in recent months the actor has reportedly come very close to his ex-girlfriend.

“Brad’s mentality is completely different from when he was still with Jennifer. Brad is really a guy who thinks a lot and he’s worked a lot on himself,” said relatives of ex-lovers for “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020.

But also: “He apologized to her for many things that he thought were her problems during their relationship. He acknowledged his mistakes. And that changed the relationship they have today.”

Before concluding: “They have both moved on. Brad’s matured since he and Jen broke up. Now they love and adore each other. And have become closer friends than ever since their divorces.”

Beautiful complicity that makes you dream. We love it!