Jennifer Aniston is seen rolling The Morning Show in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston was spotted filming on location in Los Angeles after returning to the set of ‘The Morning Show’

Aniston was seen wearing a beige coat and was photographed checking her makeup in a mirror while staff members wore face masks nearby.

Previously, Aniston’s co-star Reese Witherspoon revealed that she had returned to the show’s set, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.