Jennifer Aniston is still very close to the niece of Brad Pitt !

This is not a secret to anyone. Even if Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt separated in January 2005, the former lovebirds maintain a good relationship.

To such an extent that fans of both actors believed thatthey had given the cover this year. But the answer is no ! They prefer to keep their friendship.

Therefore, the former actress of american comedy Friends it is very close to the Hollywood star, 56 years of age. But also to some members of your family !

In fact, Jennifer Aniston keeps very good relations with his niece, Sydney Pitt. When the blonde was in a relationship with Brad Pitt, she he had taken under his wing.

In addition, our comrades of the australian magazine New Idea ensures that the two actors love ” like yours “. Live a very special relationship.

Jennifer Aniston looks like her daughter

While Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began their love storythe brother of the comedian shows his newly born : Sydney.

“She was a small baby when Brad brought Jen to her home in Missouri to meet his parents and his brother, Doug – the father of Sydney “says a source close to the example

“For this reason, Jen also shares a special bond with him. Sydney has always been known as aunt Jen – something that has bothered Angelina Jolie without end, when Brad was married to her. ”

Today, Sydney Pitt studied architecture at the University of Drury in Springfield. A year costs $ 84,000 for a year. Then, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are always so proud of her !

Therefore, the anonymous source continues : “Brad and Jen like to think that we would have had a girl like Sydney, and they may have even grown up together. “

