Jennifer Aniston jealous of the new love story of Brad Pitt ? Recent statements

Recently, we learned that Alia Shawkat, the new bride of Brad Pitt, was at the center of a controversy. Now, it has been a couple of months ago that the actor fréquenterait the star of the series ‘s arrested Development and two, although discrete, to live a true love story. However, all this is not to the liking of Jennifer Aniston, if we may believe the revelations of Woman from united kingdom. The one that was provided to the traits of the mythical Rachel in Friends it would be dépitée to see that Brad Pitt would be to get away from it for the benefit of Alia Shawkat. The magazine tells the story : “Brad and Others are practically inseparable these last few weeks… If he chooses to, Jen will be devastated. Jen does not want to appear desperate or in bad taste, but she seems to be struggling to stay cool when all it means friends in common, it is how much Brad is in love with Others.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Ouch Ouch ouch… therefore, it would not be jealousy in the air on the side of Jennifer Aniston… And unfortunately, the revelations of Life & Style it’s not going to fix it, since according to the media, the actress the arrest of the Development even when installed in Brad Pitt a couple of weeks ago : “The intimacy, trust and connection that come with having a partner who you can trust, that has really lost Brad.” If the actor can find the great love to the sides ofAlia Shawkatit should, however, the rumours of jealousy on the part of Jennifer Aniston with a grain of salt. Many of the tabloids are convinced that the feelings of love between the previous two, although they are still just friends today. However, Brad Pitt wasn’t really present to Jennifer Aniston during their marriage if one believes that its sad revelations.