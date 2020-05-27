Jennifer Aniston makes revelations about her life after Brad Pitt

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Aniston has decided to make many revelations about her life after Brad Pitt !

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Aniston said that she didn’t want it, put it in a place of victim. She does not want her fans to think that Brad Pitt has left Angelina Jolie for another woman.

Jennifer Aniston has also confided that she had to see a therapist after her separation with Brad Pitt. She revealed : “I have worked with this therapist for a long time. And his main goal is that you are a daily victim “ .

Jennifer Aniston also added : “And that’s all. Then, we take the responsibility for our own contribution. Living in a place of victim, it is pointing the finger at someone else as if you never had any control “ .

But for her, the two people are responsible for the failure of a relationship. She revealed : “Many are in a relationship together. And many are going in a relationship that collapses” .

Jennifer Aniston made revelations about the breaking in of a couple

Jennifer Aniston has also revealed : “Even if it’s 98% the fault of the other person, it is up to 2% yours. And it is on this that we will focus. You can only clean up your side of the street” .

The actress of Friends also added to the subject of public relations : “I’m not interested in taking photos in public. This is no longer my concern. What happened to him after the separation, this is his life now” ..

Moreover, she explained : “I made a conscious effort to not add to the toxicity of this situation. I did not retaliate. And I don’t want to be a part of it. I don’t have a halo that I polished here “ .

To finish, the beautiful blonde has also concluded : “Everyone has their thoughts so personal “ . His fans still waiting for it get back with ex Brad Pitt !

