Jennifer Aniston – Marie Claire

Everybody knows it as the fashion addict- Rachel Green in Friends. Jennifer Aniston has quickly climbed the ladder of Hollywood in the 1990s, but has also managed to stay at the top after the end of the success series. More recently, the actress has made his return to television alongside his former co-star of Friends Reese Witherspoon, in the series The Morning Show.

Born February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles, Jennifer Aniston is the daughter of Greek actor John Aniston and actress of scottish and Italian Nancy Dow. A graduate of the high school LaGuardia in New York, she then flies to Los Angeles to 20 years in order to pursue his dream as an actress.

The calm before the success

This is the film that Jennifer Aniston appears for the first time on screen in 1988, as an extra in the film of science-fiction Mac and me. Very quickly, the young actress is back to the television and won his first role in a series, such as Molloy, Ferris Bueller and Code Quantum.

Return to the cinema in the horror film Leprechaun in 1993, she then played a leading role in a new series that will last only a season, Muddling Through. The sitcom american told the story of Connie Drego, a former inmate now on parole, who works at the family restaurant in Michigan. Jennifer Aniston played the role of Madeline, the eldest daughter of Connie.

Friendsan adventure 10 years

In 1994, it is the adventure Friends that begins and disrupts the life of the actress, then aged 25 years. If Jennifer Aniston auditioned first for the role of Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), she is finally invited to play Rachel Green.

Rachel appears as soon as the pilot of the series, when it tumbles within the Central Perk in her wedding dress, looking for her old friend Monica. If the young woman becomes the roommate of Monica and joined the group of friends in new york, she decides later to pursue a career in fashion.

By her iconic look of the 1990s and his sense of humour, Rachel is highly appreciated by the public, which follows passionately the misadventures in love of the character with the paleontologist Ross.

The success of Friends is such that, according to the book Guinness World Records in 2005, Jennifer Aniston and her co-female stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, became the actresses of television’s best paid of Hollywood, with a salary of a million dollars per episode of the tenth season, which ends in 2004.

It is an amazing experience and wonderful that we had the chance to have.

“[[Friends]will greatly miss,” confided she to the Guardian in 2004. “This show is the most consistent I’ve had in my life and the people I work with are part of my heart and my soul. It is an amazing experience and wonderful that we had the chance to have”.

A second life in the cinema

After Friendsthe actress returns to the cinema and starts to combine the roles, especially in comedies. In 2008, she is the poster alongside Owen Wilson in the comedy-drama Marley and me. Jennifer Aniston played Jenny, recently married to John. While the two lovers decide to move in Florida, a young labrador takes place within the couple and becomes a witness of a family that is built and grows.

Twentieth Century Fox France

Three years later, the actress joined Adam Sandler in the romantic comedy The Mytho, for adventures in Hawaii. Jennifer Aniston then turns to comedy-less family, with How to kill his boss ?in 2011 and The Miller family in grassin 2013.

At the end of the years 2010, it’s back to Netflix that runs the actress, with original productions. In 2018, the actress, performer and a mother, former beauty queen in Dumplin’where the young Willowdeanremet in due to his physical appearance. Then, in 2019, the actress found in new Adam Sandler in Murder Mysterycomedy aboard a yacht luxurious.

Back in full force with The Morning Show



But it is in November 2019 that Jennifer Aniston was back in force, with the tv series The Morning Showproduced by the platform Apple TV+. It is reform of the duo cult with Reese Witherspoon, who played her little sister in Friends.

The series plunges us into the behind the scenes of a television show, morning in the United States, in the aftermath of a scandal of sexual harassment, which makes fall one of the two presenters, played by Steve Carrell. Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy, co-presenter and best friend of the latter, which must cope with the internal tensions within the team and the revelations about his colleague.

Its interpretation, critically acclaimed, and allows him to win a nomination for the Golden Globes, and she won the SAG Award 2020 for Best actress in a drama series. “I’d just like to say that I am so grateful,” said she in her speech. “It was literally like seven months of therapy, covering twenty years of work, so thank you for watching”.

It was literally like seven months of therapy, covering twenty years of work, so thank you for watching.

Divorced twice

Side private life, Jennifer Aniston began a relationship with Brad Pitt in 1998, with whom she got married two years later, in Malibu. If the couple seems to spin the perfect love, they announce their break-up in 2005.

The actress then goes in a relationship with Justin Theroux, in 2011, she met on the set of Peace, Love and more if affinities. They married in August 2015, in Los Angeles, but announced their divorce after two and a half years of marriage, and almost seven years of common life.

While she remained close to her co-stars FriendsJennifer Aniston is the godmother of Coco Riley Arquette, daughter of Courteney Cox.