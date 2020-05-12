Jennifer Aniston : More beautiful than Angelina Jolie, thanks to a luxury treatment

Mental health and well-being are at the heart of many debates. Jennifer Aniston could contribute to it : the actress of 50 years invests a small fortune in therapy and is working like a charm…

The info is signed by the Daily Mail ! The british daily fact of revelations about Jennifer Aniston, from a book that the author Ian Halperin is about to be published entitled Friends with Benefits. Ian Halperin explains that the former heroine of the series Friends, seen recently in Mexico for 55 years to his friend and ex-partner on the screen Courteney Cox, is better than ever.

Very concerned about his well-being inside and outside, Jennifer Aniston would spend some $ 200 000 (about 180 000 euros) per year in therapy (the meditation had helped her to overcome the death of his mother, in 2016), yoga, and aesthetic laser. What to add to its products of beauty and care (estimated at 1 500 euros per month), the expenses for her hair, to her fitness coach staff, nutritionist, or even her clothes and her travels, that she would regard as “the key to staying young and curious“.

A shock treatment which produces its effects since his family has ever known as well in his sneakers. “It does not really happiness, it seeks the well-beinginsists one of the 350 sources consulted by the author of best-sellers. And, clearly, she was found. She has really matured as a person these last few years. It lights up the scene wherever she goes. I do not believe that there was only one actress who looks as good at 50 years of age as Jen.“