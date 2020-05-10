Jennifer Aniston more popular than ever, his friends the taclent for a surprising reason why

Last month, Jennifer Aniston landed finally on Instagram and her first photo delighted fans. Since her role of Rachel Green in the series Friends which propelled her to stardom, the actress of 50 years has drawn the sympathy of all. If until now the beautiful Jen was not really fond of social networks, it is now done and its fans can finally follow their adventures on a daily basis. However, nobody expected to have such success in so little time and evidence. In less than 6 hours, a further 1 million people were Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, as against 20 million today ! A pretty success which arouses the jealousy of his friends, and the taclent nicely.

In this video posted by the actress where she thanked her many fans : “20 million followers ?! These are a lot of words of thanks ! THANKS GUYS”, you can see a few comments of his friends who are, to say the least hilarious. Erin Foster, among others, has shared her frustration about the overwhelming number of followers Jennifer : “What the fuck, you’re here for just a few weeks. I’m working on it for 4 years !” or even David Spade who said, with humor : “I’m right behind you”. Fortune Feimster has also responded to this meteoric rise : “We live lives truly parallel”. In short, a outburst of humor that will not fail to make them laugh Jennifer Aniston ! In the rest of the latest news, insights, revelations say that Zayn and Gigi Hadid would be again as a couple.