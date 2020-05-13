Jennifer Aniston – News, photos, videos, biography…

Jennifer Joana Aniston is an actress, director and american producer, born February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles California.

She is mainly know for her role of Rachel Green in the series world famous Friends.

Jennifer is the daughter of actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow. It is of Greek origin on his father’s side and scottish, Italian on his mother’s side. She has also lived a year in Greece before moving to New York to do his studies. After graduating from high school LaGuardia, it connects the small jobs as a waitress or even carrier. Then, in 1989, she left New York to settle in Los Angeles.

Jennifer has two half-brothers, John Melick and Alex Aniston. She is the goddaughter of the actor and singer Telly Savalas, mythical Lieutenant Kojak on the small screen.

She quickly gets her first roles on television. In 1990, she won a role in the series Molloyhowever , it has been of short duration.

In 1993, she holds the principal role in the horror film Leprechaun. Despite the criticism quite negative, the film was a commercial success and becomes a cult. It is rebroadcast each year at the time of the feast of St. Patrick.

Friends

From 1994 to 2004, Jennifer Aniston will take a leading role in the sitcom is now very famous Friends. In a first time, Jennifer auditioned for the role of Monica Geller, but the producers prefer to Courteney Cox, who would become his best friend. It is therefore chosen to embody Rachel Green. The same year, she was approached to integrate the Saturday Night Livebut she refuses, because she wants to devote himself fully to Friends. She will make some appearances as a guest.

Friends will quickly allow Jennifer to achieve a worldwide reputation. In 2005, according to the Guinness book of world recordsit and its partners of the series are the actresses in ‘ women’s flat best paid of all time, with a salary of 1 000 000 dollars per episode at the time of the season 10.

Its role in Friends earned him several nominations for the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes. In 2002, she won theEmmy Award best actress in a television series comedy. In 2003, she won the Golden Globe best actress in a television series musical or comedy.

Cinema

In parallel to his role in Friendsshe went on to roles in independent films. In 1996, it plays in Little Lies between brothers alongside Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Amanda Peet. In 1997, she obtained her first film role, in Picture Perfect alongside Kevin Bacon and Jay Mohr.

In 1999, she tries to dubbing lending his voice to the character of Annie Hughes in the animated film The iron Giant. Then, in the same year, she starred in the comedy 35 hours, it is already too which has now become a cult in the United States.

In 2002, she starred in the film The Good Girlwith Jake Gyllenhaal.

In 2003, she plays the role of the girlfriend of Jim Carrey in Bruce Almightywhich is his biggest success at the us box office. She went on to work in 2004 with the film Polly and mealongside Ben Stiller.

In 2008, she obtained a role in the comedy-drama Marley and me with Owen Wilson. The film harvest a great success : it remains number one at the box office for two weeks.

In 2010, she appeared with Gerard Butler in the romantic comedy The bounty Hunter.

In early 2011, she co-stars with Adam Sandler in the film The Mytho who knows a beautiful commercial success. At the end of that same year, Jennifer got a role in the film How to kill his boss ?the film met a huge commercial success !

In 2013, Jennifer is continuing its momentum by playing one of the main roles in the comedy The Miller : a family in the grass. The film is once again a huge success with more than 270 million of revenue.

At the end of 2015, Jennifer breaks her image by playing in a war movie titled The Yellow Birds.

In 2017, it plays in Dumplin’a musical comedy, where she plays the mother of the main character. She is also the producer of the film. The latter is praised by the critics and by the public. It is distributed by Netflix in 2018, and achieved a nomination at the Golden Globes.

Commitments

In 2002, she founded with her husband of the time, Brad Pitt, his production company Plan B Entertainment. It resells its shares in 2005 and founded his own company, Echo Films, three years after, in 2008.

Jennifer also supports several charities such as Friends of el faro, an organization that helps to raise funds for an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. It also defends the gay community, bisexual and transgender.

In 2010, she donated over $ 500,000 to help the people of Haiti to rebuild after the hurricane that devastated the island.

In 2013, she became the muse of Financial Executives International which aims to advance cancer research.

Since 2015, Jennifer Aniston has become the ambassador for Emirates airline.

Privacy

Jennifer Aniston is a buddhist.

She is made to redo the nose for the first time in 1994, and then in 2007, because of a “deviation of the nasal septum“.

She met Brad Pitt in 1998 and married him on July 29, 2000. They announce, however, their break-up in early 2005 and their divorce was pronounced in October of the same year. Despite their separation, the two actors have kept in contact.

After her divorce, she began a relationship with Vince Vaughn, which ends in December 2006.

This same year 2006, she was elected “most sexy woman” according to the magazine FHM.

In January 2008, she is in a relationship with singer John Mayer, but they split up permanently in march 2009 after having broken already once.

In may 2011, she began a relationship with actor Justin Theroux whom she met on the set of Peace, Love and more if affinities. They became engaged in August 2012 and bought a house in Los Angeles. They were married on August 5, 2015. Aniston invites Sia to sing for his ceremony, and, among the guests, found his partner of always : Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow. She is also the godmother of Coco Riley Arquette, daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

On February 22, 2012, it inaugurated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

May 25, 2016, his mother died at the age of 79 years.

In February 2018, after seven years of common life with Justin Theroux, she announced her divorce. In the same year, it is classified as a 3rd actress the best paid in the world, behind Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie according to the magazine Forbes.