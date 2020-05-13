Jennifer Aniston, nostalgic of the era, ” Friends “

Nostalgia grabs hold of Jennifer Aniston. After having suggested that it would be ready and willing for a return of the cult series “Friends” last June, the actress, 50 years of age now assigned to be nostalgic for the 1990s. “When I think back to the 1990s, I’m nostalgic. It was a simpler time. This will seem strange to you, but there was a sense of security in the world. If there were as many problems as now, we were not exposed 7 days on 7 and 24 hours on 24. It was more lightweight. There was more of human relationships “, she explained in an interview for the magazine” InStyle “the last week.

A time which corresponds in particular to the filming of the series ” Friends “, whose star is very much attached. She continues : “This period I am missing. Be with people that I love and that I respect more than anything I miss. Yes, these days, I’m super nostalgic “. Recall that the series bowed out in 2004 after having rocked millions of fans for ten seasons and seen the birth of great friendships between the players…

A return of “Friends” as possible ?

Last June, Jennifer Aniston was asked about a possible return of “Friends” on the set of the show, ” The Ellen Show “. She revealed : “Why not ? You know, I already said I would. The girls would do it, and the boys as well I think. Anything can happen “. Of the words that did not, however, shared David Schwimmer (Ross) a few days ago : “well, no, I don’t want to [que la série revienne]. I think we all have the feeling that the series ended in a perfect way “, he told the channel the English Channel 4. Matter to follow therefore.