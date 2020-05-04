Jennifer Aniston offers you the opportunity to participate in the special episode of “Friends” – Vibration

The fans have dreamed about : the band Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, must finally come together in a talk show of one hour which would take place in the occasion of the launch of HBO Max, the streaming platform, expected in the United States. Unfortunately, if the stars of the iconic series were not found for nearly 16 years, he may need to still wait to see them together on the screen. In effect, the platform HBO Max, who had to save this special episode next week, has postponed the registration because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, as was recently revealed to be the site Variety.

But in the meantime, the crisis of the novel coronavirus requires, Jennifer Aniston has decided to participate in the ALL-IN Challenge in order to gather the maximum amount of funding to provide meals to children, people in difficulty, and the nursing staff in a full pandemic of the Covid-19. For this, the actress, the 51-year-old has launched an appeal to internet users on social networks. The goal ? Encourage fans to make a donation to have the chance to participate in the special program scheduled on HBO Max and so the meet in the company of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. “We invite you and five of your friends to come and join us all six at the studio Stage 24 (…) to Be our personal guest in the audience for our meeting on HBO Max, a program during which we will evoke our memories and celebrate the joy we have had to turn the serial (…) You will also earn experience Friends VIP in the studios of Warner Bros”announced the ex-wife of Brad Pitt in a message on Instagram.

Each donation made on the site of the All-In Challenge will be donated to associations that help the most disadvantaged in the face of the epidemic coronavirus. The single winner will be drawn at random from the donors and will thus have the opportunity to bring five friends with him to the great meeting. By the way, on the site, other “lots” are also in play, such as attending a football game with Matthew McConaughey, or even dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio. Good luck !