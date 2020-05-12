Jennifer Aniston on Instagram : her ex, Justin Theroux, is t…

A few days ago, Jennifer Aniston caused a wave of hysteria by joining Instagram. Her former husband, Justin Theroux, held to congratulate.

She has done ! After years of refusal, Jennifer Aniston has finally cracked by creating an account in Instagram. And for its first publication on the social network, the actress has broken the internet : her photo of the cast of Friends was even offered a record. It took only 5: 16 to Jennifer Aniston to rack up one million subscribers ! And besides, his arrival on Instagram has also caused hysteria among his friends famous and, in particular, with his former spouse. “She swore she was not going to do it, and then she did. I am so proud of her, I found it great”assigned Justin Theroux to Extra.

“The world is about to learn what a woman hilarious it is if he doesn’t know it already… It’s going to be perfect at this game”, continued the one who shared the life of Jennifer Aniston for seven years. Also, the actor to whom she was married for more than two years has been one of the first has commented on the first release Instagram of the actress : “Woot-Woot ! #first”. A new proof, if any were needed, that the former still have the great relationship. A few weeks ago elsewhere – on Instagram of course – Justin Theroux had hoped for a beautiful 50th birthday to Jennifer Aniston. “Happy Birthday to this woman is fierce. Fiercely loving, fiercely kind… and ferociously funny. I love you”had it written.

And for his debut on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston has been able to count on the support of her former husband but also to his many friends. His great friend, Courteney Cox has shared a photo of the two on his own account : “Hi Jen ! Welcome to the world of social networks… it sucks. You’ll love it !”. Reese Whiterspoon also posted a photo of herself with the star : “Then this is a great new morning ! Jennifer Aniston has joined the world of Instagram and now I can finally tag in the same series Friends ! Welcome Jen !”. David Swchimmer also welcomed his former colleague by posting a photo of two Lego representative Ross and Rachel.

