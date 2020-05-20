Jennifer Aniston poses with his girlfriends, Friends and panic the canvas

Jennifer Aniston has once again made the buzz and panic-stricken fans of the series iconic Friends : on Instgram, she has published a photo where she is surrounded by her two great friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

“Hello from the girls on the other side of the corridor,” wrote Jennifer Aniston, in the caption of a photo shared on Instagram. It is seen in the company of his “friends” always, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

This image was immediately set fire to the canvas. Fans of the series iconic are hoping to see a sign announcing the return of the famous sitcom.

A possible return ?

The viewers had made their farewells to Rachel, Moncia, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey in 2004, during the stop of the series. Since then, they do not cease to hope to see the collocs back to the screen. In the month of November, we learned that their wish could be granted : the six main actors and creators of the series were in discussions to participate in a special episode on HBO Max.

To this day, nothing has been confirmed or denied. But in the eyes of the fans, this photo of the trio of friends could be a good omen for reunion imminent…

Jennifer Aniston had already made the buzz in the month of October last. To inaugurate its account Instagram, she had gathered the six actors headlights of the legendary series. Evidence that the actors have remained close friends, on the screen as in the city.