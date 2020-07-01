Jennifer Aniston publishes a message that is initiated on a port of the mask, her ex Justin Theroux applauds both hands

In the beginning of the summer, the way of being in the bathroom and lewd poses on the edge of the water. But some pandemic is there and the atmosphere is very different. In 2020, the accessory in the mode, this is not the bikini or sunglasses, but, well… the mask. And Fabienne Carat has been the sensation of the back in the games of a More beautiful life with a mask amazing. Alyssa Milano, has been taclée for your protection in the form of a hook, and did not hesitate to push a blow of mouth. For Philippe Etchebest, the recovery behind the stove was a little difficult as well “accoutré”, but the majority of them have to do with it. And if some are not happy, Tom Hanks has a very clear message to send. The same sound of the bell on the side of Jennifer Aniston.

“If you hold to the life” : the post is dedicated to Jennifer Aniston

Since the beginning of the crisis, the american actress, is very committed to the sides of their countrymen. One of his portraits, in which she appears nude, was sold at an auction to benefit the fight against the sars coronavirus. At the beginning of April, she had made a beautiful gift for a nurse in the first line that appears in a video. And Friends, the series that was revealed to the public, is part of the popular programs in the four corners of the world during periods of confinement. A couple of days ago, Jen and her friend Lisa Kudrow were surprising revelations about the show. This time, the actress wants to be more serious,

Find this article in the Tv 2 weeks ago“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article in the Tv 2 weeks ago

Who is the girlfriend of Romain Sardou, Kym Thiriot ? (VIDEO)

Patrick Sébastien, reveals the surprising prescription from your doctor after their expulsion from France 2 (VIDEO)

Nicolas Bedos “relieved” after a period of crisis (VIDEO)

Nicolas, the Duo Now unveils the true reasons for his fall in France has an incredible talent, the Battle of The jury

Alizée : internet users based in front of a photograph of her husband Grégoire Lyonnet, and his daughter, Maggy (PHOTO)

“data-reactid=”23″>Who is the girlfriend of Romain Sardou, Kym Thiriot ? (VIDEO)

Patrick Sébastien, reveals the surprising prescription from your doctor after their expulsion from France 2 (VIDEO)

Nicolas Bedos “relieved” after a period of crisis (VIDEO)

Nicolas, the Duo Now unveils the true reasons for his fall in France has an incredible talent, the Battle of The jury

Alizée : internet users based in front of a photograph of her husband Grégoire Lyonnet, and his daughter, Maggy (PHOTO)