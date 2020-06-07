Jennifer Aniston puts a photo of her naked in the auction to help the victims of the Covid-19

Actress Jennifer Aniston — Zuma / Starface

Jennifer Aniston donated her body for the good cause! The actress has decided to auction off several copies of one of his portraits the most memorable: a nude in black and white from 1995 that you’ve probably already seen it.

The star of Friends had been immortalized by Mark Seliger. And it is together that they have chosen to propose this photo iconic for sale to raise funds for victims of the sars coronavirus.

For the good cause

“My dear friend @MarkSeliger has teamed up with @radvocacy and @ChristiesInc for auction 25 of these portraits – my own included – to support the victims of Covid-19… 100% of the profits from the sale of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization that provides free tests for the coronavirus and implementation at the national level for the benefit of those who do not have medical coverage,” wrote Jennifer Aniston in a post published on Instagram, accompanied by a video in which we can see Mark Seliger develop the famous cliché.

The auction that will end on the 12th of June next, includes many portraits of celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish,
Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lopez.
