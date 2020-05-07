Jennifer Aniston refutes a crazy rumor about the daughter of Brad Pitt

Not Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, did not ask Jennifer Aniston if she could call mom. The press attachés of the actress Friends took care of sweeping the rumor spread by the magazine australian New Idea. The site of the Daily Express, they said that “this was a total fabrication and had nothing to do with reality.” According to the media of australia, Jennifer Aniston and the daughter of the couple Jolie-Pitt had developed a real connection, pushing the 13-year old girl to want to call it “mom”. It also said Angelina Jolie mad with rage, refusing his children to meet Jennifer Aniston.

Rumours Jennifer Aniston would be closer to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have flourished in the past few months. Last march, the site New Zealand Woman’s Day claimed that the star would help the girl achieve her dreams of cinema. She would have seen even offer a small role in the upcoming movie of Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt : the former couple is still fascinating

Behind these have said, a certitude that the former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt continues to fascinate the world people. Last January, when the two former lovers were found on the red carpet of the SAG awards, they have “broken Internet”. On one of the photos, Brad Pitt is even surprised in the process of retaining the arms of his ex-wife. The Canvas was in an uproar. At the Oscars a few weeks after, they would have again were seen together. More than fifteen years after their break-up, nobody seems to be delivered from the end of torque-the most iconic of the 2000s.

