Jennifer Aniston regrets having to resort to aesthetic medicine: “It has bled on my face for a month”

Jennifer Aniston has not left the screens and the covers of the magazine since her role of Rachel Green in Friends in the hinge between the years 1990 and 2000. It is now 50 years of age, and confided the secrets of her beauty in the Vogue american. The american actress explained that they were using the laser to fight against the signs of age. But today, she regrets it: “I underwent a laser treatment ten years ago and it did bleed on my face for a month”, “she explains. “It was too aggressive, and it was there that I realized that what might work in the short term could be harmful over the long term”. This process makes it possible in particular to remove scars and brown spots.

“There is pressure in Hollywood to look younger”

A few years ago, Jen had already expressed with regard to Botox injections, which are also supposed to do a few more years of youth on the face, explaining why she has always avoided: “There is pressure in Hollywood to look younger”she said in the columns of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar. “I think that I saw women who were trying to look ageless. I’m happy to have learned from their mistakes, because I do not inject to m*** in my face… I see it and it’s heartbreaking. I say to myself, ‘Oh my god, if only you knew how much this te ages'”.

“Shit, I don’t like most”

Her friend on the screen and in life, Courteney Cox, had explained regret the injections: “Shit, I don’t like most”she said looking at himself in the mirror. She explained to People have stopped with this type of treatment.