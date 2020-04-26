Jennifer Aniston : Reunion night with her ex John Mayer

Has the approach of the 92nd Oscars this February 9, 2020 at Los Angeles, the excitement began to gain Hollywood at the discretion of the evenings preliminary who have booked their share of celebrities and romp, but this is far from the social events organized, in its sole discretion, that Jennifer Aniston has found one of his ex-lovers famous : John Mayer. A meeting that was not planned…

Full renewed frenzy around her relationship with her former husband Brad Pitt, following their reunion accomplices, and even touch to the SAG Awards, the bachelorette the most scrutinized of California, if not the world, is found to pass Thursday, February 6, the end of his evening in the company of the incorrigible womanizer that she attended in 2008-2009, a few years after his divorce from Brad. At the time Jennifer and John Mayer, who were known at a party on the margins of the Oscars, were presented as a couple at the 81st grand-messe du cinema, in 2009 !

According to indiscretions gathered exclusively by the Page Six the New York PostJennifer Aniston was having dinner that evening in Sunset Towericonic West Hollywood hotel, with her friend Amanda Anka, coproductrice of The Morning Showthe series AppleTV+ with which the actress is back on the front of the stage. John Mayer, meanwhile, had dinner San Vicente Bungalows neighbors – Jen was there the day before for the birthday of Sara Foster !- in the company of the host tv’s Andy Cohen and joined it to the Tower Bar for dessert. On the way, there were beautiful people in the restaurant Sunset Tower Thursday evening : the actress Amber Heard, the young couple formed by Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, Martha Stewart or Monica Lewinsky were there also.

The witness who reported the information to Page Six hastens to clarify that there was “nothing romantic” in this rendez-vous night improvised because the actress and the musician have remained on good terms after their short romance : “They are friends, he pointed out, they took the dessert all four of them together.“The small group would have the opportunity to discuss particular projects Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday, the 11th of February, before leaving, each from his own side.