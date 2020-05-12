Jennifer Aniston reveals her circle of goddesses

On the occasion of its 50 years this year, Jennifer Aniston did a work of introspection.

To such a point that the star has gathered six of her best girlfriends for a getaway to Mexico for a week-end. Unfortunately, the flight did not happen as planned, and the private jet, the actress should ask about the disaster. Despite this small incident, the star of the series The Morning Show and his BFF quickly took another airplane, in order to prepare for one of their rituals : the “circle of goddesses”.

The actress explained to the New York Times as her friends and she followed this tradition for over 30 years. In fact, they practice this “circle of goddesses” each time that one of them is living a great moment in his life, including two marriages to Jennifer, with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

But this time, the star of Murder Mystery has specified that it is to accept his age and recognize just what his group had accomplished during all these years. “This is really weird. There are so many negative connotations around this figure”, she acknowledged with the NYT.