Jennifer Aniston reveals her circle of goddesses

On the occasion of its 50 years this year, Jennifer Aniston did a work of introspection.
To such a point that the star has gathered six of her best girlfriends for a getaway to Mexico for a week-end. Unfortunately, the flight did not happen as planned, and the private jet, the actress should ask about the disaster. Despite this small incident, the star of the series The Morning Show and his BFF quickly took another airplane, in order to prepare for one of their rituals : the “circle of goddesses”.
The actress explained to the New York Times as her friends and she followed this tradition for over 30 years. In fact, they practice this “circle of goddesses” each time that one of them is living a great moment in his life, including two marriages to Jennifer, with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
But this time, the star of Murder Mystery has specified that it is to accept his age and recognize just what his group had accomplished during all these years. “This is really weird. There are so many negative connotations around this figure”, she acknowledged with the NYT.
But what is really the “circle of goddesses” ? During their ritual, the women sit to the ground cross-legged, to pass an amulet with charms and feathers, and define their intentions, reports the publication.
If you don’t know the names of the participants in this tradition, the journal has even indicated the name ofAndrea Bendewald. In addition, we know that Courteney Cox and Molly Kimmel were in the company of Jennifer when she celebrated her birthday in Mexico in February.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Their tradition seems to have magic powers, since the actress Friends has the impression to enter in a “very creative”.
“I’m in what I consider to be one of the most creative periods and rewarding of my life,” she revealed. “I do this business for 30 years and I have the impression that it is bearing fruit now.”
His career seems to give him reason, as she returns to tv in November with The Morning Show, the series of big-budget Apple. She will play alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Reese and Jennifer will also be the producing executive.
With so many projects underway, the star of Dumplin‘does that start.
“I’ve put in the time to be where I’m at, and I’ve been working a lot for my art,” she shared. “I have had failures. I’ve had successes. I survived. I’m still here. I’m still here.”
Age is only a number… and the icon for 50 years is not near from.