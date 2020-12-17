CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the “confidence to conquer the world”

Posted on

The actress has again teamed up with Vital Proteins, to keep her body healthy.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is known around the world as a fitness fanatic in the industry, providing all of us with constant inspiration to shed the extra pounds.

The former Friends star appears again in a new Vital Proteins ad, like when she showed off her fit physique in the past while doing a series of grueling exercises.

The Murder Mystery actress was stunned in skintight leggings with a teal crop top while practicing yoga.

In the video, Jen’s voiceover plays where she says, “When we feel supported from within, we feel better. And our confidence to face the outside world comes from much deeper. ”

In November, Jennifer had announced her association with Vital Proteins when she joined the brand as its creative director.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top