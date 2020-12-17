Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the “confidence to conquer the world”

The actress has again teamed up with Vital Proteins, to keep her body healthy.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is known around the world as a fitness fanatic in the industry, providing all of us with constant inspiration to shed the extra pounds.

The former Friends star appears again in a new Vital Proteins ad, like when she showed off her fit physique in the past while doing a series of grueling exercises.

The Murder Mystery actress was stunned in skintight leggings with a teal crop top while practicing yoga.

In the video, Jen’s voiceover plays where she says, “When we feel supported from within, we feel better. And our confidence to face the outside world comes from much deeper. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

In November, Jennifer had announced her association with Vital Proteins when she joined the brand as its creative director.