Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner : queens of Instagram in 2019

Find the top 10 posts with the most “loved” of the year.

The race for likes is still there on Instagram… and at this little game, Jennifer Aniston, new arrival on the social network this year, has struck a great blow. The actress has managed to not only beat a record, passing the one million mark of subscribers in only 5 hours and 45 minutes, but the first photo she posted was also the most “beloved” of the year for a celebrity (15.4 million). It must be said that Jen had put all the strengths of his side while posing with his former comrades of the Friends the grand full for the first time since… the judgment of the sitcom in 2004 !

Then, there is Dwayne Johnson, who is perhaps not the actor who “buzze” the more but it has a base of more than 165 million subscribers on Instagram (he is the actor in the more follow-up, simply). And they were very many to congratulate him for his wedding in Hawaii with Lauren Hashian. The third place of the podium is occupied by Selena Gomez with a picture of her and her friends, and the singer is also found in the fourth position. Then, we are treated to a shot of a group of Kylie Jenner that is squatting no less than five places on the six remaining; it yields that a – the ninth – Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

Number 1 : Jennifer Aniston and her “Friends”

Number 2 : the marriage of Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Number 3 : Selena Gomez with her friends, who celebrate a burial of life of young girl

Number 4 : Selena Gomez solo in Florence, Italy

Number 5 : Kylie Jenner (bare buttocks…) and Travis Scott (they separated a few weeks later)

Number 6 : Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi disguised to the output of the last Avengers

Number 7 : a video of Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, who made his debut in the ski

Number 8: a message of birthday of Kylie Jenner to Travis Scott

Number 9: a summer meeting between super-heroes Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man)

Number 10: Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, dressed up as… Kylie (which is how the Met gala) for Halloween

Bonus: the photo likée of all time date this year. It is this simple egg

