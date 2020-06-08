Jennifer Aniston Sells a Portrait of Her Naked in the Auction for the Good Cause

Jennifer Aniston has held in mobilizing to fight the Covid-19. The American actress was then sold at auction a portrait of her where she appears completely naked.

Jennifer Aniston is committed to the fight against the Covid-19. A few weeks ago, the star of Friends offered a gift card of $ 10,000 to a nurse. This time, the actress goes even further. In fact, she puts it up for auction a portrait of her where she appears completely naked. This famous photograph was captured by Mark Seliger in 1995. The actress was 26 years old!

The unforgettable interpreter of Rachel Green has announced via his account Instagram :

My dear friend Mark Seliger is associated with Radvocacy and Christie’s to be auctioned twenty-five of his portraits, including mine, to help the fight against the Covid-19. All of the proceeds from the sale of this portrait will be paid to the national Association of clinical charities, an organization that provides free screening tests for the coronavirus and care throughout the country, to the medically underserved.

The photographer has explained to InStyle the famous photo shows Jennifer Aniston as “an open person and strong. It has kind of captured who she was at the time “.

The picture, estimated between 5000 and 7000 dollars, has already surpassed the 8000 dollars. It could, therefore, achieve a higher amount because the sale ends in a week.

Other celebrity portraits at auction

Jennifer Aniston is not the only one to put his portrait up for auction. They are no less than 25 other photographs of stars, such as those of her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Gal Gadot, but also Kurt Cobain, or Barack Obama, whose portrait is estimated at $ 15,000, which will be auctioned by Mark Seliger. One thing is for sure, all these pictures should find a taker!