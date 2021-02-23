Jennifer Aniston separated from Brad Pitt because of alcohol?

Did Jennifer Aniston and actor Brad Pitt split because of alcohol problems? We’ll give you more details.

Did Jennifer Aniston split from Brad Pitt because of alcohol?

They formed one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood. 20 years ago, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sealed their union in July 2000.

Their wedding will remain one of the most glitzy and magical in Hollywood! It was at a ceremony in Malibu that the couple said yes for life in front of 200 guests.

To ensure an extraordinary ceremony, the two actors had paid a million dollars! That’s just over 840,000 euros. That’s all it is.

At the time, only one photo of their wedding was revealed. It shows the couple looking at each other in love. The pretty actress had also made a splash with her wedding dress.

So much so that her husband, Brad Pitt, would have even shed a little tear when he saw her. Their wedding ceremony ended with a spectacular 13-minute fireworks display!

This show would have cost them some 16,000 euros. But nothing is too good for the newlyweds.

The rest of the story we all know. The couple eventually left after five years of marriage. The young man had then found love in the arms of Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston has also since remarried. But she will not forget that this breakup was very humiliating for her.

Even today, the tabloids speculate on the real reasons for their separation. The latest one is believed to be related to an alcohol problem!

JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PIT WERE FIGHTING OVER ALCOHOL?

In 2020, Globe magazine reports that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had an argument before going to an Oscars ceremony together. A few weeks earlier, the same media reported that the couple often argued over alcohol.

Indeed, it is the young woman’s consumption of alcohol that would have caused the problem. In fact, the same tabloid claims that Brad Pitt even issued an ultimatum to his ex-wife. Him, or alcohol!

It is also said that the actor had stopped drinking since 2016. Thus, the young woman would have supported him but she did not want to stop drinking.

The same media outlet claims that the young actress from Friends drank every day. Thus, the actor being sober on his side would not want to resume his relationship with the beautiful blonde because of his consumption of alcohol!

We will simply remember that this story is well-drawn by the hair! Actor Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had no intention of getting back into a relationship after their divorce.

So it’s not because of the young woman’s alcohol consumption! You should also know that the pretty blonde has no problem with alcohol. Indeed she even has a very healthy lifestyle. Case closed!