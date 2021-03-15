Jennifer Aniston sexy in lingerie to show off her adorable dog!

Jennifer Aniston just posted an adorable photo of her dog! A little labrador named Chesterfield that the actress loves!

Jennifer Aniston melted the web on Instagram yesterday! Indeed, the mythical actress of Friends posted a photo of herself in the company of her adorable dog!

Since opening an Instagram account, Jennifer Aniston has become a real influencer! Indeed, the actress has accumulated millions of subscribers… A real record for a personality who has just opened his account!

Thus, as a good influencer, Jennifer Aniston often posts photos and videos of herself via her feed or via her Instagram story… Content that delights its many fans!

So, Saturday, March 13, 2021, the beautiful blonde unveiled a beautiful selfie of her and her dog via her Instagram story! Indeed, in the image in question, the actress who played Rachel in Friends took the pose in a black undress while we could see her little puppy!

A labrador named Lord Chesterfield whom the beautiful actress Jennifer Aniston welcomed in October 2020. So we let you admire the photo of the piece of cabbage below! The beautiful actress captioned this shot with a red heart! The actress is definitely a fan of her hairball… And she’s got what it’s all about!

JENNIFER ANISTON: DELIGHTED TO HAVE ADOPTED A DOG!

“Hi! I would like to introduce you to the newest member of our family… It’s (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart right away. “Jennifer Aniston wrote when she adopted her dog in October 2020.

On Instagram, the actress also added: “A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. I’m glad you take care of these dogs and then find them a home. The beautiful blonde had said, very grateful!

As a reminder, Jennifer Aniston is great in dogs. Indeed, the latter already has 2 older dogs. Dogs named Clyde and Sophie. The latter are already stars of social networks! Indeed, the American actress very often shares pictures of them!

For Jennifer, her dogs are more than pets. Indeed, she considers them to be true members of her family! In the Morning Show, she had declared that she had experienced very badly the death of one of the dogs a few years ago.

“I had a dog, Norman, who was so adorable. He has been my best friend for many years. When he left at the age of 15… I was heartbroken. So I tattooed his name on my right foot. So he always comes for a walk with me. »

Jennifer Aniston’s dogs share her lovely $25 million home with her. A Beverly Hills property with a very large green space for its dogs to flourish.