Jennifer Aniston shares a rare photo of her chic villa

Like many stars, it is in the chic neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles that Jennifer Aniston has chosen to live to pursue his career in the City of angels. On his account Instagram, quickly followed by millions of fans when she recently landed, she shared a photo of his sublime abode.

On his account, followed by almost 30 million subscribers, the unforgettable interpreter of Rachel in Friends has posted a picture of his garden and wrote in the caption : “The beauty of the morning.” A publication on which you can actually see a sun blazing on the heights of Los Angeles. The opportunity also to discover a bit of property of the american actress, 51 years of age… You guess, a huge field with terrace and swimming pool.

Jennifer Aniston, seen in the last months in the series The Morning Showhad already had the opportunity to show a few select pieces of the sublime villa that she lives alone since she broke up with her man Justin Theroux. We had been able to see one end of the bathroom or from the terrace. But it is in the pages ofArchitectural Digest she was especially passionate about what she loves in her house for $ 21 million.

It is a villa built in 1965 and designed by architect A. Quincy Jones, revisited by Frederick Fisher and more recently restored by Stephen Shadley. It has a lush garden to the asian feel in which was dug a swimming pool all in length. It is the work of the landscape architect Anne Attinger and the specialist of the development of gardens Marcello Villano.