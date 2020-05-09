Jennifer Aniston shares a selfie with Rita Wilson and Laura Dern during the Christmas party

Jennifer Aniston continues to prove that she is perfect on social networks by posting a new photo with other friends famous. “Say Cheese !”

Jennifer Aniston, 50 years old, still has less than 20 pictures on his account of Instagram, which broke records with his first message in October. She just posted another one, and it already has over three million likes.

The actress was first obtained more than a million fans in record time when she shared a photo with her former co-stars of “Friends” Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

“And now, we are also “FRIENDS” from Instagram. HI INSTAGRAM ??” – jenniferaniston | Instagram

THE SELFIE OF THE STAR IN ANISTON

This time, the actresses Laura Dern and Rita Wilson have featured in a selfie that Aniston has shared Monday. Her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, has also brought honour to the photo.

With Aniston in the centre, holding his hand against his mouth, Dern stood on the side and ébouriffait her hair enticingly while everyone sported big smiles.

DAVID SPADE IS HILARIOUS

“A lot of love in this room. Happy holidays !” Aniston has légendé the snapshot. A commentary from actor David Spade revealed that he was also present for the occasion.

David Spade comments on the post from Jennifer Aniston | Photo : Instagram/ jenniferaniston

“I guess I was in the kitchen trying to take over chile during the photo session” – davidspade | Instagram

After having mentioned his snobbish apparent, the actor of “Grown Ups” was posted as a comment follow-up jokingly that he was still somewhere in the house and needed that Aniston seeks.

David Spade comments on the post Instagram of Jennifer Aniston | Photo : Instagram/ jenniferaniston

“Jan, in fact, I’m still in the house. I have not been able to find the exit. It is so embarrassing. I am in the area 42j. I walk towards the north, trying to find me” – davidspade | Instagram

BRAD PITT GOES

The feast of Christmas is a sequel to the feast of last weekwhich Aniston was also the host. Her ex-husband Brad Pitt would be attended with a host of other stars.

Pitt and Aniston have remained on good terms since their separation. According To E ! News, among the celebrities were Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Lisa Kudrow and Danny Fujikawa.

ANISTON BECOMES PETTY

At the end of the month November, Aniston has also invited people to their annual event of Friendsgiving, where Jimmy Kimmel got the enchiladas explicitly labeled.

Last year, the host of the talk show, had asked Aniston to change his menu so that he does not feel that his dinner thanksgiving is a remainder. Aniston has responded to the needs of Kimmel of the most mean-spirited that is.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 4th edition of the Prizes of benefactor of the Foundation, SAG-AFTRA at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | Photo : Getty Images

She posted a photo of herself holding of enchiladas in front of her oven while she sported a smirk on the face. In the next photo, we see nearly a label on the table on which we can read ” The enchiladas [jurons] Jimmy “.

THE REACTION OF KIMMEL

The last clip showed the reaction of Kimmel. “Wait a minute !” he said as the camera leans to the label, and that the enchiladas are behind it. He then let slip that someone had finally listened.

“Ok, @jimmykimmel… here is your p*%ain Friendsgiving enchiladas.” – jenniferaniston | Instagram

In the comments of the post, he described the decision as a victory, and has thanked Aniston in Spanish. In the meantime, the fans will always be grateful for the selfies of Aniston. Continue to make them come, please !

JENNIFER ANISTON HAS INVITED BRAD PITT

