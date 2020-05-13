Jennifer Aniston : she confides about his age, and his only fear at the thought of getting older

Single since her last break-up, Jennifer Aniston has celebrated its 50th anniversary several months ago of this. Blossomed as never before, the former star of the series Friends has never hidden that she was not afraid to specially pass this cape yet highly feared in a general way. No, Jennifer Aniston feels good in her skin and in her career and she assumes her age.

A small fear

Interviewed by the magazine InStyle about his age and his potential fear at the idea of taking the years, Jennifer Aniston said that she had one fear : that of having white hair : “I’m not going to lie : I do not want white hair !”

Outside of that will hair can be easily achievable, the interpreter of Rachel is not different from when she was still in quarantine. For her, these are only figures that do not want to say much, even if in the street, it pulls more like a woman “beautiful for her age”, which tends to annoy.

Radiant and happier than ever, Jennifer Aniston has not finished to give us the smile and surprise us !