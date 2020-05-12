Jennifer Aniston shocked by Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux ?

According to one rumor, Selena Gomez flirterait with actor Justin Theroux for some time. His ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, is shocked.

For some time, Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux would live in a romantic relationship. His ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, did not return ! MCE explains to you everything from A to Z.

The Justin him to stick to the skin ! Yes, Selena Gomez seems to really love this name. First, the pretty brunette came out several years with Justin Bieber.

By the way, their relationship has caused much ink to flow. But this time, the performer of ” Feel Me “ attacks a man with the same first name.

And it comes to Justin Theroux ! In fact, a rumor has been circulating since a few months on the Canvas. As well, Selena Gomez and the actor of 48 years live a love affair.

But this potential link poses a lot of problems. The reason for this ? The two artists have a large age difference. Yes, they have 21 years of gap. It is rather not bad !

But that’s not all ! Justin Theroux is none other than the former husband of… Jennifer Aniston ! Thus, the actor would have started to get closer to the singer shortly after their divorce.

Then Jennifer Aniston would have a word to say about their flirting ! Yes, the star of the series Friends could not help but react.

Jennifer Aniston is friends with the two

Learn the new relationship of her former husband is never a part of the fun. Unless the rumor proves to be false ! Yes, there is finally nothing between Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux.

In reality, the interpreter of “Rare” and the former husband of Jennifer Aniston are simply friends. Indeed, the actor does not see what is “weird” between them, to imagine a romantic relationship !

Then, Jennifer Aniston can blow a shot ! If some people insisted that the pretty blonde 51-year-old was “in a panic “, it puts the points on the i.

Anyway, the star of the series Friends would not have been angry with her ex husband if the rumour had proved to be. It promises to be “very friendly” with Selena Gomez and actor.

Tags : Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston 2020 – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston ex Jennifer Aniston envy Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux – Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux break – Selena Gomez vs Jennifer Aniston