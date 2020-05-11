Jennifer Aniston shows her natural hair and they don’t look like what we think

Where is therefore passed the cut “The Rachel” which was made famous by embodying his character in “Friends” ? At the first of the series of ” the Morning Show “, Jennifer Aniston has dropped her blow-dry smooth. The actress reveals in a new style, a far cry from the signature that it is known for. In fact, Jennifer Aniston appears with a topped-surprised wavy. She succumbs to a hairstyle to look untamed, enhanced by undulations and irregular air. His look way back to the beach ends with a matte finish and textured, as if the salt was housed on the lengths. The perfect combo for a wild style and effortless chic. And to cause the pulse of this hair is natural. Evidenced by Chris McMillan, the hairdresser who signs this look. The hairstylist posted a photo of the actress on his account Instagram. He explains : “The hair of Jen form curls and natural waves. The drying is natural and the editing minimal with a blow dry on the roots and a few touches of the iron to curl random manner.” If this look seems to be unheard of, yet it is the illustration of the real hair of Jennifer Aniston which has a base originally closed.

Jennifer Aniston and her hair authentic

Jennifer Aniston has always camouflaged the true nature of his hair. When she talks of her curly hair from” Instyle “she was on the cover last September, the star is adamant :” When I was young, it was hell “. And continue : “I tried all the possible products “. It is only with time that she has enjoyed what the nature has endowed it. Jennifer Aniston an eternal unsatisfied ? It is not the only one. As well, Julia Roberts is not a redhead nor a blonde but light brown, Emma Stone is blonde while Dita Von Teese, has not black hair, but blond. Hair straightening, permanent or staining… At the discretion of their looks, the stars make us forget their natural hair.

Jennifer Aniston and her curly hair in the 90s ©NBC/getty images