Jennifer Aniston slams those who do not take precautionary measures to flatten the curve of COVID-19

The only way to defeat the new coronavirus is to take as many precautions as possible. The measures that will be followed, which include the use of a mask, social distancing, etc.

Many celebrities on the social networks have also urged people to take all preventive measures. To join the league is Jennifer Aniston. The actress shared a selfie on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless top in grey, and a respiratory mask black color.

Sub-classification of the image, she wrote: “I understand that the masks are annoying and uncomfortable. But do you not think that is worse that the companies close their doors … loss of jobs … the health workers to reach the exhaustion absolute. And so many lives have been killed by this virus since we’re not doing enough. “

Later, in the legend, he denounced the people who do not take precautionary measures in order to flatten the curve. “I really believe in the basic goodness of people, so I know we can all do that, BUT even so, there are a lot of people in our country who refuses to take the necessary measures to flatten the curve and protect others. People seem concerned that their “rights are removed” if you are asked to wear a mask. This recommendation is simple and effective is politicized, to the detriment of the life of the people. And this really should not be a debate, ” he added.

