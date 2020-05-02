Jennifer Aniston snubs ceremony to spend an evening between friends with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

While Jennifer Aniston was invited to the ceremony of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards, Sunday January 12, 2020, she preferred to spend an evening with her girlfriends Friends.

Years later, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are still as close. Sunday, January 12, 2020, then what took place the ceremony of Critics ‘ Choice Awards in California, Jennifer Aniston has preferred not to attend to spend the evening with his two girlfriends the very famous series Friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The actress of 50 years, has shared two photos from the evening during which the three actresses have taken a good time. Pictures that may not really appeal to the organizers of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards and Billy Crudup. Even if Jennifer Aniston was not named during this ceremony, she would have been able to be present to support her co-star of the Morning Show which won the award for best supporting actor for his role of division president Cory Ellison, reports the Mirror.

“Hi girls on the other side of the corridor“, thus wrote Jennifer Aniston in the caption of two photos, shared with his former partner of shooting. Phoebe, Rachel and Monica have managed to establish bonds of friendship very strong on the sets of Friends. Moreover, during the years of filming, they have all three eaten the same thing, namely a salad : the salad Jennifer, as they have a reputation.

Jennifer Aniston is a cordon bleu

“We always eat the same thing-a Cobb salad. But this was not really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer prepared with turkey bacon and beans and garbanzo and I don’t know what. It is a very good cook“had explained Courteney Cox on NBC, during a special broadcast Friends in 2016.

Today, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t eat this salad, but continues to share recipes of its cuisine still more appetizing than the others, on his account Instagram.

