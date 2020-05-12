Jennifer Aniston speaks out about her single life

Jennifer Aniston seems to be in no rush to find love. The star of Friends has recently entrusted on her single life, explaining that she hated that her friends arrange rencards with strangers. The actress seems to want to focus on her career.

Jenifer Aniston is single since her divorce with Justin Theroux, in 2017. Since her separation, she claims to be happy single and seems not to want to make new meeting. When a journalist asked her if she enjoyed the single life, she said: “Yes, I am very busy. I do the promotion of “the Morning Show” and I’m preparing for the next season. “

The fact is that the interpreter of Rachel Green really wants to focus on her career. Thus, when her friends arrange rencards, she hates it: “Listen, I don’t like the shots arranged. I hate it. “His break-up with Justin Theroux would have made her realize that she wants to now focus on herself and her career. “She speaks even more to Justin, she doesn’t want to know what he makes of his life because she prefers to focus on his own “, said in the newspaper “The Insider “” someone close to the star.

An intimacy that she wishes to preserve

Jennifer Aniston had already been married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005. She had previously indicated “not having the heart broken” by his break-up in 2017 with Justin Theroux. “It is said that ‘Jen cannot keep a man’, that ‘Jen refuses to have a child because she is selfish and only thinks of his career’ or that I am unhappy with a broken heart. First, I don’t have a broken heart. Then, the two other suppositions are false. Does anyone know what is happening in my privacy. No one asks how all this can be sensitive to my partner and me. They don’t know what I went through medically and emotionally, ” said the actress.