Jennifer Aniston speaks to Sandra Bullock about her childhood complicated

In an article for the magazine” Interview “Jennifer Aniston and her close friend Sandra Bullock were loaned to the game of questions and answers. Together, they spoke of their vision of the future, their ex-boyfriend in common [l’acteur Tate Donovan], “The Moning Show “, the new series in which Jennifer Aniston plays, but also of their childhood.

When Sandra Bullock speaks to him of his smile and energy are legendary, Jennifer Aniston is back on the memories bit joyful that she keeps from her childhood. “You have a way to cause the joy and positivity. You do it in your work, but also so easily with all persons that you permit to enter into your home and in your life, ” says Sandra Bullock. What is it that allows you to stay dynamic and to avoid getting discouraged when things are not going in the right direction ? requested-t-to it then.

At this, the unforgettable Rachel Green of “Friends” responds first that it is the nicest that he has ever known and explains the origin of his good mood. “I think it comes from having grown up in a home disrupted, which did not seem safe, where I could see the adults not to be kind to one another, and where I attended to things in the behavior of others that made me say : “I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to feel this feeling I have in my body at this time. I don’t want someone else with whom I come into contact feel this”, ” says Jennifer Aniston.

If the actress of 51 years did not specify who she is talking about, she had already mentioned divorce to complicated to her parents, when she was nine years old, and which had much affected his childhood. As always, in his interview with Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston grateful to his parents because, according to her, it is thanks to them that she knew early on that she would not make the same mistakes as them. “We can be angry or to be a martyr, or you can choose to say : “You have lemons ? Let’s make lemonade !” then, ” full of optimism actress.