Jennifer Aniston spends 180,000 euros per month for “his health…

The author quebecer Ian Halperin is interested in the life of Jennifer Aniston in a book titled “Friends with Benefits”. In his book, the journalist reveals the beauty routine of the american actress, and there is something to fall out of the clouds…

She has inspired many young women in her role of Rachel Green in Friends. Since always, Jennifer Aniston is an icon and a symbol of fashionto such an extent that a haircut was even named after it : “the Rachel cut”. True passion for fashion, it must be said that the american actress has always made very attention to her appearance and her looks. The author Ian Halperin has rightly focused on the life of Jennifer Aniston in a book entitled Friends with Benefits.

The journalist in quebec is interested in the personal life and sentimental the actress, now 50 years of age, but also to his daily beauty regimen. Thus, we learn in the book that Jennifer Aniston has invested in “his inner health and outer”and it would take about 180 000 euros per year in therapy, yoga, and sessions of laser aesthetics for skin, as reported by the Daily Mail. A recipe which is certainly costly, but it works, as have attested the 350 people interviewed by Ian Halperin for his book. Most of the interviewed persons affirmed that they had never seen the actress “most happy, satisfied and focused” that at the present time. “It does not really happiness, it seeks the well-being”, has specified a source.

The must-have fitness classes and dietary

If Jennifer Aniston is so happy, it is certainly thanks to all those small pleasures that it offers, as well as to the pace of life sports and well-balanced. And because the sport holds an important place in the daily life of the actress. The former girlfriend of Brad Pitt would spend approximately 3.000 euros per month for its coursesgiven by the faculty of fitness Los Angeles the most exclusive, as one may say, in the Daily Mail. And given that the food will pair with the sport, Jennifer Aniston would spend amounts similar to benefit from guidance in nutrition and dietetics-to-measure.

An impressive beauty routine and hair

In addition to this lovely routine, Jennifer Aniston also puts a point of honor to his routine of cosmetics and makeup. The ex of Justin Theroux uses regular skin care, including oils and serums for the face, exceptional products and top of the range. According to Ian Halperin, Jennifer Aniston spends nearly 1.500 euros per month for her pretty face. As for her hair, the actress, fifty-year-old would spend approximately 800 euros per month to maintain and the color. “It illuminates the parts in which it is located. She is a real icon of Hollywood. I do not believe that there was an actress who seemed to go better than Jen at 50 years”added one of the relatives of the star. This is what one calls a routine dazzling beauty !

