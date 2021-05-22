JENNIFER ANISTON STOLE ONE OF MONICA’S CLOTHES FROM THE SET OF ‘FRIENDS’

Rachel Green may have been the in-charge fashionista of friends’ gang, but when it came time to grab a souvenir from the set, at the end of filming the sitcom in 2004, Jennifer Aniston dived into another character’s closet.

The full cast of the most famous TV series of all time was interviewed by People ahead of the long-awaited reunion episode – here, all the details. And Jennifer revealed that she brought home a special piece from co-star Courteney Cox’s wardrobe.

“I went into her wardrobe of clothes and took a dress that Monica was wearing,” the star shared, adding that although more than a decade has passed she continues to wear it.

“I still have it and I still wear it today and it’s fine with me. It’s floral with black lace, small flowers, V-neckline, and flaked sleeves with ruffles.”

“It probably went out of fashion at least four times,” Courteney countered, to which Jennifer replied, “It’s always going to be fashionable.“

While Courteney didn’t steal anything for herself, Lisa Kudrow took all the distinctive rings of her character Phoebe Buffay. She also found herself with a jar of Cookie Time cookies, which Matthew Perry ripped off for her.

And David Schwimmer? Of course, he took home the “Professor Geller” plaque from his museum office.

Matt LeBlanc stole a car license plate that said “I Love Friends” and then jokingly attacked it on top of the real one in Schwimmer’s car: ” It took him a week to realize it.”

It just seems that in real life these 5 behave like their sitcom characters!