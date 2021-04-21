Jennifer Aniston super fan of the new documentary about Tina Turner!

Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of the new HBO documentary about the life and crazy career of singer Tina Turner!

On the day of Monday, April 19, 2021, Jennifer Aniston fed her story with a brand new post. The famous American actress advises her fans to watch the new documentary about the life of Tina Turner!

TINA: THE NEW HBO DOCUMENTARY

Not long ago, Jennifer Aniston shared a brand new video in her Instagram story. Enough to make the happiness of its millions of fans!

They love each of her posts and thus follow her activity with the greatest attention. They don’t want to miss anything from their idol’s daily life!

This time, the star of the huge hit series Friends unveiled the teaser of a brand new documentary available on the American channel HBO.

You’ll probably understand, so it’s Tina. Available since March 2, 2021, it traces the life and crazy career of singer Tina Turner.

And Jennifer Aniston seems completely a fan! In her Instagram story, she advises her audience to watch it as soon as possible. “Watch this movie,” reads a red-hearted emoji.

But that’s not all… The 52-year-old actress also identified the music star, followed by a “Wow.” She still can’t get over it!

It must be said that Tina Turner’s career is truly incredible.

JENNIFER ANISTON TALKS TO HER FANS ON INSTAGRAM

Very active on social networks, Jennifer Aniston makes the happiness of her millions of fans. With it, the audience never really has time to get bored.

The very famous American actress reveals everything about her daily life, to say the least animated. Every day her new adventure. And Internet users are delighted!

Between the sublime photos of her shoots, the little moments with her loved ones, the committed or hilarious posts, and the unpublished announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, Rachel Green’s Friends performer has nearly 37 million followers on Instagram, one of her favorite platforms.

Yes, you’ve heard it! At 52, she still appears as one of the most popular and influential American actresses. Great class!

By sharing the teaser for the new documentary about Tina Turner’s life, there is a good chance that the public will flock to the HBO channel to watch it.

It’s a nice boost from Jennifer Aniston who seems to really love it. One thing is then sure, the pretty blonde has not finished making talk of her …

We let you discover the story full of the very big star!