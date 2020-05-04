Jennifer Aniston superstar, Zendaya revelation of the year, while the winners of the evening !

Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Robert Downey Jr, Gwen Stefani… All of Hollywood was given an appointment at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, for the E! People’s Choice Awards this Sunday, November 10, 2019. During the ceremony, twenty awards were handed out. An evening during which Jennifer Aniston was sacred Icon Awards of the year. The actress, the poster The Morning Show, received a standing ovation from the audience present in the room. Better yet, his film on Netflix, Murder Mystery, walked away with the E! People’s Choice Awards the comedy of the year. Another important highlight of the ceremony : the rite of Zendaya ! The young woman went home with two trophies coveted that actress-drama of the year in a filmSpider-Man Far From Home) and in a series (Euphoria). Télé-Loisirs.fr offers you to discover the complete list of E! People’s Choice Awards 2019.

The ceremony E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 will be broadcasted in France on channel E! in prime time on Monday 11 November 2019.

THE FILM 2019

Avengers: Endgame

THE FILM COMIC OF 2019

Murder Mystery

THE DRAMATIC FILM OF 2019

After

THE SERIES OF 2019

Stranger Things

THE DRAMATIC SERIES OF 2019

Stranger Things

THE COMEDY SERIES 2019

The Big Bang Theory

THE STAR OF THE TV MALE TO 2019

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

THE STAR OF THE TV FEMALE 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

THE STAR OF THE DRAMA SERIES FEMALE 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

THE STAR OF COMEDY SERIES 2019

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

THE STAR OF REALITY-TV 2019

Khloé Kardashian, The incredible family Kardashian

THE SERIES OF SCIENCE-FICTION/FANTASY OF 2019

Shadowhunters

THE SINGER OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

THE SINGER OF 2019

Billie Eilish

THE GROUP OF 2019

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The ALBUM 2019

Lover, Taylor Swift

The COMEDIAN 2019

Kevin Hart

