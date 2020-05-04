Jennifer Aniston superstar, Zendaya revelation of the year, while the winners of the evening !

Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Robert Downey Jr, Gwen Stefani… All of Hollywood was given an appointment at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, for the E! People’s Choice Awards this Sunday, November 10, 2019. During the ceremony, twenty awards were handed out. An evening during which Jennifer Aniston was sacred Icon Awards of the year. The actress, the poster The Morning Show, received a standing ovation from the audience present in the room. Better yet, his film on Netflix, Murder Mystery, walked away with the E! People’s Choice Awards the comedy of the year. Another important highlight of the ceremony : the rite of Zendaya ! The young woman went home with two trophies coveted that actress-drama of the year in a filmSpider-Man Far From Home) and in a series (Euphoria). Télé-Loisirs.fr offers you to discover the complete list of E! People’s Choice Awards 2019.
The ceremony E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 will be broadcasted in France on channel E! in prime time on Monday 11 November 2019.
⋙ E! People’s Choice Awards : find out who has been sacred Influenceuse Pop Culture France 2019 (PHOTO)
THE FILM 2019
Avengers: Endgame
THE FILM COMIC OF 2019
Murder Mystery
THE DRAMATIC FILM OF 2019
After
⋙ E! People’s Choice Awards : find out who has been sacred Influenceuse Pop Culture France 2019 (PHOTO)
THE SERIES OF 2019
Stranger Things
THE DRAMATIC SERIES OF 2019
Stranger Things
THE COMEDY SERIES 2019
The Big Bang Theory
THE STAR OF THE TV MALE TO 2019
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
THE STAR OF THE TV FEMALE 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
THE STAR OF THE DRAMA SERIES FEMALE 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
THE STAR OF COMEDY SERIES 2019
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
THE STAR OF REALITY-TV 2019
Khloé Kardashian, The incredible family Kardashian
THE SERIES OF SCIENCE-FICTION/FANTASY OF 2019
Shadowhunters
THE SINGER OF 2019
Shawn Mendes
THE SINGER OF 2019
Billie Eilish
THE GROUP OF 2019
BLACKPINK
THE SONG OF 2019
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The ALBUM 2019
Lover, Taylor Swift
The COMEDIAN 2019
Kevin Hart
⋙ After you broke the internet, Jennifer Aniston is about to rock the E! People’s Choice Awards