Jennifer aniston supports the crisis in its own way…

The former star of Friends also keen to bring its stone to the edifice in the fight against the virus. And to play the card of solidarity, the American actress has found a way quite surprising: it has chosen to auction off a portrait of her signed Mark Seliger and who had made a lot of noise 1995, the date of its creation. This is a superb shot of Jennifer in black and white, where she posed…in keeping Eve. Sitting cross-legged, her nakedness is very aesthetic and has nothing too vulgar. It shows the actor covering his whole body and the photographer has skillfully captured the beautiful moment. Today, at 51 years of age, Jennifer is proud of this portrait, of which 100 % of the sales go to the association NAFClinics, a charitable organization for the benefit of the coronavirus. It should be noted that miss Aniston is also engaged with many people who are hospitalized by giving them gifts. Bravo!