Jennifer Aniston surprised fans of Friends with a great proposal

The beautiful actress Jennifer Aniston one of the protagonists of the series Friends He shared great news for all the fans of the series in one of his messages.

If you continue to watch the adventures of Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Ross Geller, Chandle Bing and Monica Geller, this surprise will keep you on the lookout for any position they realize now.

The group of friends protagonists of the series Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer decided to take action on the matter to help those who need it most in this pandemic of the COVID-19.

In order to raise funds and to be able to help a part of the population most affected at this time, they have decided to undertake a project.

“Hi guys! We are delighted to participate in the challenge ALL-IN to help people to have the resources we need to feed during these periods,” wrote Aniston in his article.

After that, Jennifer has announced that his fans had never imagined, because officially invited a winner with five friends to participate as a public first-line of the meeting that the whole team will be in the special HBOMAX.

To participate in the initiative proposed by Jennifer Aniston, you must contribute a minimum of 10 euros, all donated to all of them for the same fund: No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund.

The benefits of the foundation Feeding America and the central kitchen world This is a great opportunity to help and have the chance to be a part of one of the records that are most emblematic of the series.

Although the records of the chapter happy to have been somewhat delayed, the wait may be even longer for the fans after the premise provided by Aniston.

