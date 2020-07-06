Jennifer Aniston takes on Angelina Jolie !

Jennifer Aniston had spoken about the relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in an interview to Vogue magazine in 2008.

Jennifer Aniston seems to have had problems to digest the pill. In fact, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was very angry with Angelina Jolie. She did not hesitate to addressing the actress in an interview to Vogue magazine in 2008. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Jennifer Aniston rarely talks about the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. However, the actress had enjoyed an interview in 2008, in order to give your opinion. And the least we can say is thatshe does not like a lot of the former actor.

According to the same, the words used by Angie in the press “inappropriate “. This is what was explained to the star Friends at the time that the magazine Vogue.

One thing is for sure, is that the young man had not yet digested your break up with Brad Pitt. In fact, the two lovebirds had until then incarnate the golden couple of Hollywood. And this, for more than 5 years.

Unfortunately, Brad was over by meet the beautiful Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. A relationship that had ended his marriage with Jen.

Jennifer Anniston address Angelina Jolie in an interview for Vogue !

At the time, Angelina had also confessed to being fallen under the charm of Brad Pitt in the second, that she had seen in him. According to her, he had not needed much encouragement to get out of Jennifer.

In spite of everything, the actor never admitted to having cheated on his wife. He claims to have done everything in the rules. However, the star of Friends seems to have suffered.

He explained then that this is the way in which the relationship has been described in the media, he has done more harm. In particular, an article in the New York Times in which Angie explained that she had he liked Brad before his divorce.

“There was stuff printed that dates back to a time when I didn’t know this was taking place. I thought these details were a little inappropriate. ” Then he said: the ex of Brad Pitt… Poor Jen.

