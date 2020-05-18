Jennifer Aniston : the reason for which the confinement is very simple for it !

As more than half of the world, Jennifer Aniston is currently in containment for the fight against the spread of the coronavirus that affects very severely the United States at this time. Since no less than three weeks, the former star of the series “Friends” remains to his home, without being able to get out (except for emergencies), or receive friends. A situation that is oppressive to many people, but not for Jennifer Aniston ! And there is a reason for this.

Agoraphobic birth

On 2 April, Jennifer Aniston was the guest (remote) Jimmy Kimmel. She was able to discuss his confinement in the interview and explain that she lived perfectly well this time because it had a lot of trouble handling the crowd. Indeed, the former girlfriend of Brad Pitt is a agoraphobic birth and feels the best when she is alone : “This is a bit like a dream to me, even if it is a true nightmare in reality what is happening in the world. “

Even if she appreciates the fact of being confined to her home, Jennifer Aniston admits that the situation is very anxiety-provoking. To avoid stress too much, it has taken the decision not to inform continuously about the Covid-19 and be limited to specific niches : in the morning and in the evening. The rest of the time, the actress takes advantage of the containment in order to focus on the essential, cleaning, and storing all his house.