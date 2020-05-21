Jennifer Aniston : the who “infuriates” the most in Brad Pitt since their reunion

Since their reunion after the divorce of Brad Pitt in 2016, Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband seem to share a beautiful friendship, however, ambiguous. Which has what to annoy the ex-star of Friends who no longer know what to think.

A relationship rollercoaster that does not please at all with Jennifer Aniston. Since his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt resumed little by little contact with his ex-wife, giving rise between them to a beautiful friendship. Invited to the 50 years of Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt she also reviewed the Screen Actors Guild Awards, causing the euphoria of the nostalgic fans who dream to see them together again. But if the two stars are made discrete in order to avoid the buzz, it is found that the ex-star of Friends starting to get tired of the behavior of the oscar-winning actor to it. And this, because of his indecisiveness about their relationship, very ambiguous.

The Mirror reports for the past several months, Brad Pitt alternates between days where he is very caring towards Jennifer Aniston and others where it is not giving any signs of life. What annoys the star of The Morning Showto the point that she asked him to “make a decision” and stop being so “undecided”. And in particular vis-à-vis his relationship with the actress Alia Shawkats. “Brad has always contacted Jen and acted as if nothing was going on between him and Alia”critical of a source to the tabloid british. “Every time someone asked Brad what was going on between him and Alia, he insists on the fact that they are only friends, but there has been a lot of rumors that she would stay at home and spend time with him without judgment”adds this source.

Jennifer Aniston “feels broken and disappointed”

An attitude that annoys Jennifer Anistonat that Brad Pitt continues to say that he is eager to see once the crisis of the sars coronavirus will have subsided, and that at the same time, sometimes seems to completely ignore it. “She takes the calls, but she finds it exasperating to wonder what is going on between them – and she said as much”adds the source, who adds that the actress “feels broken and disappointed by him once again.”

