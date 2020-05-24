Jennifer Aniston thinks that there is a lack of “sensitivity” !

Always back in the confidences, Jennifer Aniston believes that her ex Brad Pitt does not have sensitivity.

Since a few days, the beautiful Jennifer Aniston is engaged completely. She has done full of revelations about her ex Brad Pitt ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Today, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are good friends. They have spent a lot of time together over the last year.

Yet, their history has not always been so jovial. The two actors have lived a beautiful love story, full of romance …

But also full of disappointment, betrayal and, finally, redemption. But yes ! Remember their past !

After meeting in 1994, they separated for the first time. Then the attraction between the two was such, that they are finally it back together four years later.

The ex-lovers have said ” yes ” at the end of the 90’s. Their relationship dream planet Hollywood.

Only this is … Brad Pitt had a lightning strike immediate for another woman during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith … Angelina Jolie is the only responsible ! He even became a father !

Brad Pitt : His ex balance !

This relationship has, therefore, been led to keep his distances with the beautiful Jennifer Aniston. And this, for over 10 years.

And this last has suffered a lot. This is what she has stated in an interview in 2005 :

“He made his choice. It can do – no matter what. We are divorced and you can see why. “

She then continues her speech: “I simply do not know what happened. At this point, I would not be surprised by anything, but I would prefer by far to believe. ”

The former actress of Friends is so convinced, Brad Pitt has not suffered as much as she is. It considers then that ithe has, therefore, no sensitivity !

