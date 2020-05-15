Jennifer Aniston : this act of aesthetic medicine that she regrets

After his tender kiss with Ellen DeGeneres and her arrival on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston continues to talk about it. This time, it is a question of aesthetic medicine. In an interview given to the american edition of Voguethe iconic performer Rachel Green admits to having a beauty routine well-rehearsed. To combat the signs of aging, it reveals even to have had recourse to the laser, an act of dermatological supposed to treat scars and pigmented spots.

Only, the desired effect has not been at the rendezvous. Jennifer Aniston, 50 years old, says : “I suffered a skin treatment laser ten years ago, it did bleed my skin for a month”. And then continued : “It was far too aggressive and this is where I realized that something that works in the short term can cause long-term damage.”

A tip miracle

This is not the first time that Jennifer Aniston admits having given in to cosmetic medicine. “People think I’ve done a lot of injections, but this is not the case. I did not say that I had never tried it, but I quickly felt that it was a slippery ground, said the actress to the magazine InStyle in 2011. All of these stuff cosmetics are really ridiculous on me.” Finally, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has preferred to turn to the remedies to be more natural. In 2017, it opened the doors to Harper’s Bazaar that his morning ritual was to drink a shot of apple vinegar on an empty stomach. A drink that made him, according to her, her skin and her hair more beautiful, and facilitates its digestion.

Courtney Cox, not a fan of injections”

As she, her friend Courtney Cox has admitted in February “not to be a fan of injections”. “I would say that it is a common thing that you live with age, especially in Hollywood. It is necessary to accept older and older and it is something that I’ve been struggling to do,” conceded it to the magazine People. Years earlier, the former star of Friends indeed, had called a specialist to correct a few aspects of his face. “I didn’t notice anything until one day I saw myself in a mirror and where I said to myself : “Oh shit. I do like me more”, she said. And the American way of conclusion : “Now I accept myself as I am and the older I get, with what God has given me, not with what I was trying to change.”