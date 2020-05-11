Jennifer Aniston : this act of aesthetic medicine that she regrets

Jennifer Aniston finally arrived on Instagram, and we relish in her posts, sometimes nostalgic, with scenes of Friends, sometimes related to his daily life. It is clear that it has not changed over the years. It remains the eternal Rachel Green. The result of a beauty routine well-rehearsed, established with the help of a facialiste. And if the actress can test a lot of protocols, some treatments have not been conclusive, like the laser. In fact, in an interview with the” Vogue “u.s., Jennifer Aniston reveals to have had recourse to this act of dermatology, which was very wrong, and regrets it :” I have undergone a skin treatment laser ten years ago, it did bleed my skin for a month “. And to add : “It was far too aggressive and this is where I realized that something that works in the short term can cause long-term damage “. The actress does not clarify whether it was to treat scars, dark spots, or a resurfacing. Anyway, the result of these acts framed, the skin is supposed to blush or to create a crust, which fade in a few days. Is this a bad experience that pushed her to the beauty routines simple and natural ?

Jennifer Aniston’s guru of beauty ?

Between shot of apple vinegar on an empty stomach and celery juice, Jennifer Ansiton is committed to a healthy diet in order to obtain visible results on the skin. Last September, she revealed to ” Instyle “, pay special attention to the care of the face : “I think it is because my mother was advised to adequately hydrate my skin from the age of 15 years “. The actress is a afficonados of massage using a bar sculptante in 24-carat gold signed Jillian Dempsey. This accessory beauty vibrates and relax the tensions of the muscles of the face. Jennifer Aniston says about it : “it’s been a lot of good to just put a little oil on the face and to pass the roll “.