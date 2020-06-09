Jennifer Aniston : this discovery pétrifiante of her ex-Justin Theroux on Brad Pitt

Fifteen years after they have divorced, the couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt always spoke as much. While the duo is found in the beginning of the year, it has been reported that the actress had kept the love letters from her ex-husband, much to the annoyance of Justin Theroux…
Following her divorce with Brad Pitt, the star of the series Friends has had many romantic relationships. In recent years, she has been seen on the arm of actor Vince Vaughn, model Paul Sculfor and singer John Mayer, before meeting the one she would marry in a second marriage : the actor Justin Theroux. Met on the set of the film Peace, Love and more if affinities in 2011, the duo was engaged in August 2012 and was told ‘yes’ on August 5, 2015 at their home of Bel Air, in Los Angeles. In February 2018, the couple announced, however, his divorce after two and a half years of marriage and seven years of common life explaining that the end of their marriage was made in such a manner “mutual and with love.”
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux explained then : “We are two best friends who have decided to separate as a couple, but we look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.“If no one had questioned about of the two stars at the time, it would seem that the reality is any other… In fact, it has since been reported that Justin Theroux had been devastated by discovering that Jennifer Aniston had kept love notes secret written by her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. On these last, the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wrote to the actress : ‘You were beautiful tonight‘or, ‘I miss you already‘. It has since been claimed that despite the fact that Jennifer Aniston told Justin Theroux that this meant nothing, her husband was in “not happy“and that this had an impact “huge” on their couple.
Focus on the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Since his break-up with Angelina Jolie in 2016, the love life of Brad Pitt is a lot to talk about. If the actor is very close to the actress Alia Shawkat, and his reunion with Jennifer Aniston in the beginning of the year have upset fans of the couple. In fact, if the duo had remained friends, their approximation to the Screen Actors Guild Awards gave hope for a return of a couple of light years 2000. However, Jennifer Aniston does not want to get back in a relationship that is chaotic, and now enjoys his celibacy !
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux arrive at the Dinner Louis Vuitton for the launch of the bags LV x Jeff Koons at the Louvre Museum On April 11, 2017, Paris, France. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrives at the Louis Vuitton’s Dinner for the launch of bags by Jeff Koons at the Louvre Museum on April 11, 2017 in Paris, France.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Brad Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s ‘Ad Astra’ held at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood Cinerama Dome on August 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
First of the movie the Leftovers season 3 in Los Angeles on April 4, 2017 – PAP04171668LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 04: Actor Justin Theroux (L) and actress Jennifer Aniston waiting for the premiere of HBO”s ‘The Leftovers’ Season 3 at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
February 22, 2012 In Hollywood, Ca. Jennifer Aniston and her dad John Aniston Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Brad Pitt arriving at the Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Brad Pitt during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on January 22 2020 in Santa Barbara, Ca.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are seen at their last public appearance together when they attended the ceremony honoring Jason Bateman with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on July 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 15 Feb 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Over The Years. 17 Feb 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Over The Years. 17 Feb 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux.
77th Annual Golden Globes 2019 – Press Room held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Featuring: Brad Pitt Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 06 Jan 2020
92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Brad Pitt.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Over The Years. 17 Feb 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux.
92nd Academy Awards (Oscars) Nominees Luncheon held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood Highland in Los Angeles, California. Featuring: Brad Pitt Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Jan 2020 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Over The Years. 17 Feb 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Brad Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s ‘Ad Astra’ held at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood Cinerama Dome on August 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.