Jennifer Aniston : this discovery pétrifiante of her ex-Justin Theroux on Brad Pitt

Fifteen years after they have divorced, the couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt always spoke as much. While the duo is found in the beginning of the year, it has been reported that the actress had kept the love letters from her ex-husband, much to the annoyance of Justin Theroux…

Following her divorce with Brad Pitt, the star of the series Friends has had many romantic relationships. In recent years, she has been seen on the arm of actor Vince Vaughn, model Paul Sculfor and singer John Mayer, before meeting the one she would marry in a second marriage : the actor Justin Theroux. Met on the set of the film Peace, Love and more if affinities in 2011, the duo was engaged in August 2012 and was told ‘yes’ on August 5, 2015 at their home of Bel Air, in Los Angeles. In February 2018, the couple announced, however, his divorce after two and a half years of marriage and seven years of common life explaining that the end of their marriage was made in such a manner “mutual and with love.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux explained then : “We are two best friends who have decided to separate as a couple, but we look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.“If no one had questioned about of the two stars at the time, it would seem that the reality is any other… In fact, it has since been reported that Justin Theroux had been devastated by discovering that Jennifer Aniston had kept love notes secret written by her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. On these last, the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wrote to the actress : ‘You were beautiful tonight‘or, ‘I miss you already‘. It has since been claimed that despite the fact that Jennifer Aniston told Justin Theroux that this meant nothing, her husband was in “not happy“and that this had an impact “huge” on their couple.

Focus on the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Since his break-up with Angelina Jolie in 2016, the love life of Brad Pitt is a lot to talk about. If the actor is very close to the actress Alia Shawkat, and his reunion with Jennifer Aniston in the beginning of the year have upset fans of the couple. In fact, if the duo had remained friends, their approximation to the Screen Actors Guild Awards gave hope for a return of a couple of light years 2000. However, Jennifer Aniston does not want to get back in a relationship that is chaotic, and now enjoys his celibacy !

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news