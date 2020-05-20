Jennifer Aniston : this output is surprising on Angelina Jolie after his divorce from Brad Pitt

With the rumors of a romance between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the rivalry between the latter and Angelina Jolie surfaced.
Jennifer Aniston has well and truly buried the hatchet. The bisbilles between the actress and Angelina Jolie have been doing it for almost 15 years now revel in the press. Everyone knows the story : the actress Evil fell in love with Brad Pitt on the set of the film Mr & Mrs Smiththe actor was then married to Jennifer Aniston. It is separated from the latter to live his own story with that was to become the mother of his six children. A romance that has touched to its end in 2015, Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce.
The love triangle has surfaced now, since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both available, the rumors that the former lovers are said to have handed over the covered are going well. The actress of the Morning Show wants his rivalry with Angelina Jolie is part of the past. FromEntertainment Weeklycited in The Mirrorshe has even praised the mother for her creation of the film Invincible, released in 2014. “The film is so beautiful, sublime. She has done a wonderful job“admitted Jennifer Aniston. In 2008, the taclait still her rival in the columns of Vogue : “There have been things that have been said in the press at a time when I was not yet aware of what was happening. (…) Things like the fact that she had too look forward to going to work every morning. This was really not cool of her.”
On the 12th of January last, while they were attending both the ceremony of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the United States, the rumors claimed that the two actresses have to spend the evening to take care to avoid. Jennifer Aniston has swept these allegations of a reverse of hand. “I think people should stop with these nonsense, congratulate the good work rewarded tonight and stop with this kind of nonsense. It ends gently, I think, really, it is old and tiring. It is like an old pair of shoes. It is time to buy a new pair any flickering“said the actress. Circulate !
