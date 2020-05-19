Jennifer Aniston : this ring is offered by Brad Pitt, which has not gone unnoticed

At the ceremony SAG Awards last January, Jennifer Aniston wore on his finger a diamond engagement ring. Not any, since it is the one that Brad Pitt had provided in 1999 !

This is one of the love stories favorite users. And also one of the most heart-wrenching. In 1998, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meet and fall in love. They were married on 29 July 2000. In January 2004, the actor met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. A year later, in January 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston decide to separate. Their divorce was officially pronounced on the 2 October 2005. Angelina Jolie has immediately the finger was pointed at as responsible for this separation. The mom of six children has ensured that their history only began once the filming was finished. Remarks confirmed by the two stars after the official announcement of the divorce. And if the relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have long been strained, the two former have since buried the hatchet.

A jewel to 500 000 dollars

And this is seen several times ! And especially this year, particularly during the ceremony of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) last January, where the former couple had appeared particularly complicit. Games, glances, hugs, smiles, bewitching … the internet had been many to hope for a flashback between the two actors. But as noted by the american media, The Cheat Will be may 16, the interpreter of Rachel Green in Friends wore to the SAG Awards the engagement ring that he had offered Brad Pitt in 1999 ! It is a jewel unique in the world in white gold, encrusted with small diamonds, made by the house of jewellery Damiani. This engagement ring had cost the pretty sum of 500 000 dollars to the friend of George Clooney at the time, 462,000 euros. A jewel obviously very dear to the hearts of Jennifer Aniston and she had carefully kept for the out for a special occasion.