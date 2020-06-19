Jennifer Aniston : this topic bothers her since she is back with Brad Pitt

The relationship found between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt could be harassed. Something contrary to the reality, the actress…

Happiness is found. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back as a couple, the one that had almost cut the decks in 2005, when the actor has given back to his wife for the beautiful eyes of Angelina Jolie. A beautiful wedding, six children, twelve years of life in common, and a divorceasked by the comedian in 2016, later, and here it is again the star in the arms of his first wife. The idyll would have been without the cloud if Jennifer Aniston was not bothered by a certain topic…

Is the custody of the children, and the obligation of Brad Pitt to continue to attend to his motherthat will not fail, therefore, never to be his great rival. During the containment, in particular, the actor has made a point of honor to continue to see their children. The situation is very complicated for Jennifer Aniston. According to the british edition of the magazine More, citing a source, the actress feels that she is really trying to build a beautiful relationship with Brad Pitt. If only Angelina Jolie won”t be interfered with is not new between the two of them…

A liability that comes back to haunt the love triangle

“Clearly, this is not crazy love between Jen and Angie. This is not a secret for anyone : never be friends, because of this passive. (…) Brad could put his relationship in the second plan, while focusing on Angie and the children“the details of this informant.

After the divorce with heating between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the former lovebirds have finally managed to agree, for the sake of their children. They are now the number one priority of your dad. “The change of behavior of Brad and the relationship rekindled with Angelina have made Jen a little uncomfortablecontinues the source. She understands that the children come before everything, but she can’t help fear that this new dynamic would affect things between them.”

