Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of the daughter of Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry has chosen his girlfriend and actress of long-standing of Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of their future child. Perry is expected to give birth in the next few weeks to her first child by boyfriend and actor Orlando Bloom.

In a report published in The Sun, it has been revealed that the pop star to 35 years of age and the actor is 43 years of age, chose Aniston to be the godmother of her daughter, reports dailymail.co.in the united kingdom.

“(Jennifer) is also very surprised and cried when they asked him,” said a source close to the trio.

The source claimed that Perry and Bloom had placed the actress of 51 years at the top of your list of potential collaborators, and “she had cried when she had asked” to play the role.

Aniston would have given Perry a lot of emotional support during your pregnancy.

Katy and Jen are very close. During the blockade, they have done walks, socially remote, and have spent a lot of time to catch up, the source said.

Aniston is the godmother of their 16-year-old daughter, Coco, co-star of “Friends” Courteney Cox.